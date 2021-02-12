Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 451.90 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 451.90 price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZURN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 430 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 406.54.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.