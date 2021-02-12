Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 410 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 410 target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a CHF 400 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 430 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 406.54.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

