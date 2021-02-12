Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ZFSVF opened at $422.58 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $259.50 and a 12 month high of $447.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.05 and a 200-day moving average of $385.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

