Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of MYR Group worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MYR Group by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYRG stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $295,813.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,034,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $342,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,333 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti assumed coverage on MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.