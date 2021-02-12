Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $85,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LECO stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.24 and a 200-day moving average of $106.29. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $125.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,536. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LECO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

