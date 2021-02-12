Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New Investment in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth about $187,581,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth about $40,863,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 97.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 209,704 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth about $6,866,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth about $6,644,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

KC stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $74.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

