Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,697 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 296,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBSH stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

In related news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $377,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,052,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $148,321.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,108 shares of company stock worth $4,337,464 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

