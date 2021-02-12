ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $65.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 81.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $65.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 140% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

