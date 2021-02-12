ZPER (ZPR) 1-Day Volume Tops $45.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. ZPER has a market cap of $266,624.05 and approximately $45.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 36% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00090807 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ZPER Coin Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.