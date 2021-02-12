Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,870,950 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,772. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average of $161.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

