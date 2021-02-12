ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Down 11.3%

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was down 11.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 3,275,680 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,382,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIOP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.28.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $286,428.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,799,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $82,680.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 133,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 199,727 shares of company stock valued at $570,626 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

