Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $169.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.69.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $200.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.97. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $205.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zillow Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $6,254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 172.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

