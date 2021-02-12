ZeroSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.95 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $31.95 million and $18.53 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 362.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap token can currently be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00002993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00061237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.27 or 0.00283825 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00105856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00078981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00090755 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,748.46 or 1.03042683 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

ZeroSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

