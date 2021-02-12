Zero Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Zero has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $141,532.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.13 or 0.00302062 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00097982 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00031517 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 129.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001301 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,641,822 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

