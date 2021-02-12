Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $474.96. 10,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,960. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.28 and its 200 day moving average is $328.78. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $477.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.22.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.13, for a total value of $1,113,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,983. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

