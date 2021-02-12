Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Raised to $380.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.22.

ZBRA opened at $470.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $399.28 and its 200-day moving average is $328.78. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $477.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.13, for a total value of $1,113,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

