Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (ETR:ZAL) Trading Down 0.5%

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (ETR:ZAL)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €97.82 ($115.08) and last traded at €97.94 ($115.22). 292,021 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €98.40 ($115.76).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZAL. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €95.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €81.92.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

