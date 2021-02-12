Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

ZLNDY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Zalando from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Zalando has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $61.49.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

