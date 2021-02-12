Zacks Investment Research Upgrades P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) to Strong-Buy

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is an irregular route, common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities. The freight consists primarily of automotive parts, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and products from the manufacturing sector, such as heating and air conditioning units. All freight is transported as truckload quantities. “

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI opened at $59.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.32 million, a P/E ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.65. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $64.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.33. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Scott Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,186. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

