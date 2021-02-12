Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Hold

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

Shares of MTRX opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 846,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 143,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 351.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

