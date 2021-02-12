Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Buy

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,086 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 55,324 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 175,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 162,068 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

