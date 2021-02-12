Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to “Buy”

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

