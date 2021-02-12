Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) to Buy

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $55.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

