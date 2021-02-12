Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) to Buy

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MNRL. Piper Sandler raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $846.70 million, a PE ratio of -749.50 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $17.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 162.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,383,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 856,637 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,922,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,992,000 after purchasing an additional 813,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 642,152 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 318,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

