Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Hold

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LAKE. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

LAKE opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $41.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of Lakeland Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $287,078.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,135.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 8,652.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 222,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,430,000 after buying an additional 169,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 346,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 147,686 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,725,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,329,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

