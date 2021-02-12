Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

IKTSY has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intertek Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $82.42.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

