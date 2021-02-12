Zacks Investment Research Lowers British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

