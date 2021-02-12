Zacks Investment Research Lowers British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “
British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.
