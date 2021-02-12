Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to Sell

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPOT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.15.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $331.90 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $370.95. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of -77.91 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.67 and its 200-day moving average is $282.66.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,270 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 31.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.