Zacks Investment Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) – Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Lantern Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($1.35) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Lantern Pharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Shares of Lantern Pharma stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. Lantern Pharma has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 27.58 and a current ratio of 27.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRN. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $661,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

