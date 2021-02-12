Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Zscaler posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Zscaler by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,019. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.44 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $227.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

