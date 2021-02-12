Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce sales of $51.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.81 million to $53.90 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $50.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $201.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.50 million to $210.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $203.01 million, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $210.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEBO. Raymond James raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

In related news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,281. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $602.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

