Zacks: Brokerages Expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.11. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Osisko Gold Royalties.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

NYSE OR opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,897,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,583,000 after purchasing an additional 840,040 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 198.5% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,222,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792,286 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth approximately $8,428,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.