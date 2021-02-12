Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter.

ORMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 926,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,399. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $323.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

