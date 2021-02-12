Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post sales of $190.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.00 million and the lowest is $186.70 million. Nautilus reported sales of $104.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $554.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $560.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $561.67 million, with estimates ranging from $515.40 million to $592.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $155.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $113,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $282,269. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Nautilus by 451.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLS stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 41,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,160. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $885.08 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

