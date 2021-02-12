Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Monster Beverage posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $89.94 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.