Zacks: Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will announce $246.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.49 million and the highest is $248.52 million. ExlService reported sales of $256.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $956.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $953.97 million to $958.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.78.

ExlService stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.11. The company had a trading volume of 220,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,744. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $89.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average of $75.47.

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $191,557.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,525.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $2,662,448.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,230,431.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,866. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ExlService by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ExlService by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ExlService by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

