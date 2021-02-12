Zacks: Brokerages Expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Empire State Realty Trust.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 15,258,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,382,000 after purchasing an additional 251,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,167,000 after acquiring an additional 185,973 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,571,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,962 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 7,809,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,270,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,797,000 after purchasing an additional 94,504 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. 1,311,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1,007.99, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $13.85.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

