Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.30. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

In other news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $99,779.12. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 636.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 38.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 19.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHMI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,774. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $164.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.14. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $16.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

