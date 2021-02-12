Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.75. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cadence Design Systems.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,811. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $144.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $5,742,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,771,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,448 shares of company stock worth $19,184,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,009,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,209,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

