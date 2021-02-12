Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. TechTarget reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in TechTarget by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in TechTarget by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TechTarget by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $6.14 on Friday, hitting $98.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,843. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 154.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

