Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.33). Oil States International reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oil States International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Oil States International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Oil States International by 19.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Oil States International by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,740 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Oil States International by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OIS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. 615,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,120. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $389.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.95.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

