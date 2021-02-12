Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Brokerages expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) to announce $3.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AECOM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the highest is $3.24 billion. AECOM posted sales of $3.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AECOM will report full year sales of $13.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 billion to $13.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

NYSE:ACM traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.61. 902,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,315. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,507,000 after buying an additional 1,756,730 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,088,309 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,912,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after buying an additional 218,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in AECOM by 52.2% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 353,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 121,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

