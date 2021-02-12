Zacks: Analysts Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Brokerages expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.58. Trustmark reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Trustmark stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,943. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $32.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

In other Trustmark news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 4,203.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 134,166 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $1,109,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.