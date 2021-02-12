Zacks: Analysts Expect KT Co. (NYSE:KT) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Analysts expect KT Co. (NYSE:KT) to post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KT’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that KT will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KT.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 22.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in KT in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in KT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in KT in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KT opened at $11.26 on Friday. KT has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

