Zacks: Analysts Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. Flowers Foods posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of FLO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 997,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,333. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth $61,000. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.