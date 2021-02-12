Zacks: Analysts Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.03 Billion

Brokerages expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce sales of $18.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.48 billion and the highest is $18.71 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $20.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $69.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.71 billion to $71.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $72.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.74 billion to $75.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $80.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,649,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,880 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

