Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

CENTA traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,592. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

