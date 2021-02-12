Zacks: Analysts Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.89. Axos Financial posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Axos Financial by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,296. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

