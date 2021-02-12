Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.49 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post sales of $9.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.77 billion and the lowest is $8.37 billion. Tesla reported sales of $5.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $47.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.62 billion to $53.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $62.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.46 billion to $86.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,933 shares of company stock worth $99,955,073 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $811.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $779.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,629.84, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $801.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.88. Tesla has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

