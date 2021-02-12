Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. 302,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,855. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $228.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

